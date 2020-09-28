LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We all had better learn to get along

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Each morning my hubby and me wake up to the news. (I switch from channel to channel to get a different perspective from every angle.) Not since the turbulent Civil Rights days have I witnessed such a division among Americans, and each day it seems to get wider.

What will it take to get us back on the right track? Because if we don’t turn around soon, there is no turning back. Many talk of a civil war in America if Trump isn’t re-elected. Now, explain to me how this will happen, say in this quiet peaceful town? Will we be shot down in our homes and in the streets? Will there be concentration camps? Who will claim victory when all is said and done?

Yes, indeed, we are living in uncertain times, but there is one thing for certain. There is no Planet B that we can go to. Earth is it, one earth, one race, one God. So until God cracks that sky or Yellowstone blows, in the words of Rodney King 30 years ago: "Can’t we all just get along?"

Is it so hard to be kind and to treat folks like you want to be treated, the Golden Rule for us humans? Don’t you want to be like Jesus? Don’t you want to see him in that great bye and bye in the sky? (Ain’t it amazing what we believe in?) Peace.