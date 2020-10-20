LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We are all equal creations of God

No person has more intrinsic value than any other, regardless of race, religion, IQ, disability or moral code. Every human being is made in the image and likeness of God. A human life has more value than that of an animal or an insect because of this divinely bestowed distinction. But all manners of living do not have equal value. The Creator who gave us this distinctive kind of life also taught us the right way to live. Right living is a product of a right relationship with God and a mind informed by the Bible, the Word of God.