LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We are justifying too many bad words

To the editor:

Public discourse has gotten increasingly coarse and profane in the past few years. Talk1show hosts, newscasters, politicians and entertainers casually use words that in the past decent people would have been ashamed to speak in the presence of women and children.

No tongue dares to speak what the ear finds distasteful. Developing a tolerance for hearing vulgarity leads to a willingness to speak profanity. Too much exposure to gutter talk desensitizes the conscience. We do not flinch when we hear cursing nor are we ashamed when we spew indecent, insulting and edgy words.

Pundits and politicians tear into opponents with profane verbal punches, and entertainers pollute the airwaves with unrestrained gutter language, and people love to have it so.

According to Jesus, our language problem is a heart problem. He taught us, " Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh."

He also warned, "By thy words thou shalt be justified and by thy words thou shalt be condemned."

WILLIAM PRESKITT

Martinsville