LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We can never stop trying to do right

To the editor:
One day a friend and I were having a conversation about words that are not found in the Bible. My friend said that the word “try” was not in the Bible. I haven’t seen the word, but I’m still looking for it. The word “try” is important because nothing would ever get done without trying to do it. Since trying means putting forth an effort, we won’t know what we’re capable of if we don’t try to do it.
Try comes into play in everything we do, which includes our Christian living. It takes more than just reading the Bible and listening to a preacher preach the word to serve God. An effort of sacrifice has to be done, which includes trying to be obedient and trusting. Trying also plays a part in our homes, at work and our relationships. Many marriages break up because neither person took time to try to make things work.
In order for anyone to succeed in reaching any goal, they have to try. Today everybody has an obligation of trying to make this place a better place to live. There has to be an effort not to fall prey to the evil dong that’s rapidly taking control of the world. All people have to try to change wrong to right. I believe that most people know what needs to be done, but they just go along with the program without trying to make a difference.
With the help of God’s anointing I will keep trying through prayer, faith and love for others. By what I can do or say to help somebody show that I am trying to work to become a victor instead of being a victim. Today we are all being controlled by the enemy. That’s why it is important to try to find some reasoning in all that’s going on each day. I am trying to understand what causes some people to behave in such unseemly manner.