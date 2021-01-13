LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We can never stop trying to do right

To the editor:

One day a friend and I were having a conversation about words that are not found in the Bible. My friend said that the word “try” was not in the Bible. I haven’t seen the word, but I’m still looking for it. The word “try” is important because nothing would ever get done without trying to do it. Since trying means putting forth an effort, we won’t know what we’re capable of if we don’t try to do it.

Try comes into play in everything we do, which includes our Christian living. It takes more than just reading the Bible and listening to a preacher preach the word to serve God. An effort of sacrifice has to be done, which includes trying to be obedient and trusting. Trying also plays a part in our homes, at work and our relationships. Many marriages break up because neither person took time to try to make things work.

In order for anyone to succeed in reaching any goal, they have to try. Today everybody has an obligation of trying to make this place a better place to live. There has to be an effort not to fall prey to the evil dong that’s rapidly taking control of the world. All people have to try to change wrong to right. I believe that most people know what needs to be done, but they just go along with the program without trying to make a difference.