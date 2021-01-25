LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We can see where administration is going

Joe Biden keeps saying that he will unite America with his leadership and 40-plus years of career politician experience. Then his first two things he wants to do on Day One: open up the Muslim countries that President Trump named terrorist organizations plus put us back in the Paris Climate Accord. I think people can make up their own mind on who will come first in the new administration.

Based on all the reporting concerning the attack at the Capitol and the rumored attack on all the state capitols, there may be a trend developing. It seems to me that the groundwork is being laid in the future to make all conservative speech into hate speech. It is my opinion that we will see an effort to shut down Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, conservative blogs and any other social platform that goes against liberal viewpoints. We better get used to, it because the power that has been turned over in Washington is not going to be given up under any circumstances.