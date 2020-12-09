LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We conservatives will stick together

To the editor:

I would hope all liberals out there know that we are not buying the fact that "Dementia Joe" Biden and a vice-president pick who did not even make it to the first primary could receive more than 80 million votes. We do not believe it for a second that a guy could spend practically all of his time in his basement campaigning with almost no personal appearances and then ultimately get many millions more votes than his previous senior running mate, President Barack Obama, received.

Some in the media have been busy with congratulations for Biden while criticizing President Trump for not conceding. Many Democratic Senators are heavily criticizing Trump for not just stepping aside. Plus we have many Republicans sitting back and not supporting their leader by being silent. Shame on them.

We still have many of the Kool-Aid drinkers out there, such as letter writers John Rehder and Jim Beard, telling us how awful things were under President Trump and how great things will be under liberal leadership. In my opinion people have been brainwashed into believing that President Trump was the devil incarnate.