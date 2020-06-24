LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We deserve more information about COVID-19 cases

To the editor:
Usually when one branch of government demands transparency from another, a cynic could view it as a pot-kettle situation and move on.
Nothing begs for more transparency than the limited information about COVID-19 cases provided by the state. Privacy is not the issue. We the people, have a right to know where the virus has struck — and the more detail we are given the better.
I don’t expect names, but I would like to know not just city and county but the municipality of each case.
How did the person get it? Was it from work, travel, visitors? Were they initially asymptomatic? Did the person(s) follow the prevention exposure protocols?
The numbers for exposures and deaths are low. You are correct. Unfortunately, those numbers represent a human being whether adult or child. Do we want to be in this category?
Just as a reminder.
Finally, “we” the people of our community service systems, as well as ourselves, are our best defense during this and other pandemics.
Let's help ourselves to get through this, so we can return back to “normalcy.”
HENRY STEUNEBRINK
Martinsville
