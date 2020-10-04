LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We don't need liberals to make America great

To the editor:

I read with great interest the words of Mr. Beard ("Don't shed tears for President Trump," My Word, Sept. 23) about the great accomplishments of Barack Obama and his liberal Democrats. It seems funny to me that it was difficult to even get a job in the "Great One's" eight years, and now businesses can't get enough help. Something seems amiss.

Maybe unemployment statistics mean nothing to some highly educated people, but all you have to do is look around. Jobs are plentiful even in the pandemic. Statistics also show that more manufacturing jobs are coming back to this country, which was exactly what the last president said would not happen. Of course now Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he will bring jobs back. Wonder why?

Now just like some other talking heads, this president is being accused of disparaging our veterans, which he and some of his allies say did not happen. If you don't have anything on President Trump, just make it up and put it out there. It seems that all media is ready to take any negative story on this man and run with it, even Fox News.