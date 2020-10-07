LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We don't need more liberal 'yes men' in Washington

To the editor:
Has anyone been noticing how much money the Democrats are pouring into political ads supporting Dr. [Cameron] Webb and Sen. [Mark] Warner? These two are non-stop telling us how they are going to help us through these troubling times, such as preserving the Affordable Care Act and moving forward with the 5G level of communications. One ad from a PAC claiming not to be from a party or candidate says that [Congressional candidate Bob] Good wants to do away with pre-existing conditions, which is not true but is a scare tactic also used against President Trump. These liberal candidates will tell you they are all about law and order, lower taxes, lower health costs just to get in office to do what most politicians do, break promises.
There are also problems with the support of law enforcement, and as such [GOP Senate candidate Daniel] Gade has the endorsement of the Benevolent Order of Policemen Organization in Northern Virginia, because Sen. Warner has not delivered support for this organization. Remember Warner was also on the Intelligence Committee that investigated Russia's interference in the 2016 election..
There are however, several high-visibility items that Webb and Warner have avoided, including the Green New Deal, which is projected to cost around $8-10 trillion. But the Democrats do not concern themselves with a funding management plan of any kind, except increasing taxes, in the implementation of this program. They will maintain and support sanctuary cities, gun control, abortion on demand, open borders and obviously no concern for our nation's cities.
It seems as though the Democrats are pouring millions into winning the 5th Congressional District and blasting Good, who has not held any political office. If you listen to the ads for Webb, you would think he walked on water and that Good should be locked up. We have two liberals that tell you only what they want you to hear mega times, just to get in office and follow voting instructions from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Do we need more yes men in Washington? I don't think so.
STEVE EANES
Ridgeway
