LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We don't need more liberal 'yes men' in Washington

Has anyone been noticing how much money the Democrats are pouring into political ads supporting Dr. [Cameron] Webb and Sen. [Mark] Warner? These two are non-stop telling us how they are going to help us through these troubling times, such as preserving the Affordable Care Act and moving forward with the 5G level of communications. One ad from a PAC claiming not to be from a party or candidate says that [Congressional candidate Bob] Good wants to do away with pre-existing conditions, which is not true but is a scare tactic also used against President Trump. These liberal candidates will tell you they are all about law and order, lower taxes, lower health costs just to get in office to do what most politicians do, break promises.