LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We have all these needs and send someone into space?

To the editor:
Why would the government take this time of a big crisis to send somebody into space? The government is always asking somebody to help somebody, send them a meal, send the nurses a meal, send the policeman a meal -- anybody who’s helping people. Look at the money the government is spending to send somebody to the moon when 120,000 people have died, and there are more than 1 million people who have the coronavirus
People all over have not gotten their unemployement checks. People have not gotten the stimulus checks. They still do not have their jobs. Businesses are not open in Collinsville and Martinsville. The beauticians are just open, but they had to pay rent in the time people could not come in.
We can’t have church, and then we can have it with restrictions.
It’s like we’re in prison, but yet they can send somebody into space.
TAMMY WYNN
Bassett