LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We may not agree with it, but that doesn't make it 'fake'

We may not agree with it, but that doesn’t make it ‘fake’

To the editor:

To its peril, our country is embracing problematic behaviors that are two sides of the same coin. We are only seeking out information that supports our opinions and narratives. Many want that “Aha!” moment on social media by posting a link to promote personal viewpoints. No discussion, no mention of the validity of the research, nor its testing in the scientific community. It merely supports one’s idea, so that becomes sufficient.

In addition, we are writing off facts that do not support our opinions as “fake news.” The reporting might have an underlying bias, or maybe it doesn’t. However, that doesn’t change what someone said or did. As a result of these phenomena, many in our population seem to hold unyielding opinions from which they will concede nothing — even in absence of support and in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.