LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We may not agree with it, but that doesn't make it 'fake'

We may not agree with it, but that doesn’t make it ‘fake’
To the editor:
To its peril, our country is embracing problematic behaviors that are two sides of the same coin. We are only seeking out information that supports our opinions and narratives. Many want that “Aha!” moment on social media by posting a link to promote personal viewpoints. No discussion, no mention of the validity of the research, nor its testing in the scientific community. It merely supports one’s idea, so that becomes sufficient.
In addition, we are writing off facts that do not support our opinions as “fake news.” The reporting might have an underlying bias, or maybe it doesn’t. However, that doesn’t change what someone said or did. As a result of these phenomena, many in our population seem to hold unyielding opinions from which they will concede nothing — even in absence of support and in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Imagine a fellow juror voting to convict simply because “I’ve just got a feeling he did it, and you can’t tell me otherwise.” Such logic is imprudent and immature, and it lacks fundamental critical analysis. That logic, however, has permeated our way of life. Moreover, for the sake of political power, we are excusing behaviors in those we support — behaviors for which we would vilify, and have vilified, others. We must stop excusing and justifying behaviors of our political allies by naively claiming something to be “fake” simply because it portrays those allies in a negative light. We must do better.
JUSTIN WATKINS
Ridgeway
This is why Black Lives Matter movement is important to us
To the editor:
As local supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, we are disturbed by the vandalizing of the local Stuart Tourist caboose recently. We appreciate the local law enforcement’s understanding that anyone could have done this, even if they are opponents of the BLM movement.
For clarification, we wish to explain that BLM is a movement that has grown out of the too often reality of bigotry, hatred, systematic inequality and brutality that Black people (and other people of color) suffer in our country. It is because too often Black lives have not mattered when it has come to issues of housing, employment, education, criminal justice and other issues that there is this national call for our larger society and government to change these areas of discrimination and oppression.
Then Black Lives will truly matter.
DON JOHNSON
Critz
This letter was coigned by Don R. Johnson, Susan K. Blankenship, Nancy M. Carlson, Lynn Chipkin, Bev Collier, Phil Dalton, Mario Delgado, Martha Delgado, Janet Demiray, Paula Drady, Stephanie Floros, Frank Gropen, Mark Holder, Robyn Kennedy Holder, Kristin Hylton, Malik Jensin, Alfred and Melissa Martin, Jess McPherson, Minnie Moore, Brenda Penn, Sarah Perry, David Shannon, Christal Trivett-Presley, Elizabeth Smith Wallace and Tom Wallace.
