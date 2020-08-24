LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need to support the Postal Service

To the editor:
Donald Trump is dismantling the United States Postal Service in order to make voting by mail impossible or at least more difficult. In doing so, he is aided by yet another enabler, Louis DeJoy, Trump donor and now his pick as postmaster general.
If there was ever a time to phone or write our congressmen and congresswomen, it is now. Here are some reasons:
- The U.S.P.S. was mandated in our Constitution.
- Americans depend on the United States Postal Service for vital necessities, including medicines.
- Americans want to vote by mail to avoid being infected with coronavirus. There is no evidence that voting by mail facilitates fraud.
- If tampering with the mail is a crime, sabotaging the USPS for a political purpose is crime on a grand scale … openly committed by Trump and DeJoy.
Every member of Congress has an internet contact page that makes it easy for constituents (that’s us!) to reach them and make our concerns known.
Patrick Henry said, “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.” And today is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of the United States Postal Service.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
