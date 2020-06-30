LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We no longer can be blind to systemic racism

To the editor:
All lives matter. But black lives seem to matter less than others. Our nation's history tells that story: 200 years of kidnapping Africans to sell them as slaves on Southern plantations; dissolving a Union and sacrificing a generation of youth to preserve that practice; then Jim Crowe, the KKK, white mobs taking over the city government of Wilmington , N.C., because blacks were elected to office and white mobs killing blacks and burning their homes and businesses in Tulsa, Okla.
It's a long painful story. And, we now know that violence begets violence. This cycle must end. Removing officers from the ranks with proclivities for excessive force against people of color seems a small, but necessary, step.
Television exposed us in the '60s to officers' loosing dogs, aiming fire hoses and swinging billy sticks against peaceful protesters. And now all of us are eyewitnesses, many times over, to the unnecessary killing of unarmed black men by white officers.
I'm a white male senior citizen. I've never thought of myself as a racist. Perhaps that's been my excuse for avoiding the issue of "systemic racism." It is real, and my continued silence is no longer tolerable to me.
"Amazing Grace" was written in 1772 by John Newton, a slave trader, weighed down with what he had done. I'm feeling some weight, too. Part of the first verse calls out: "I once was lost, but now I'm found. Was blind, but now I see."
FRED SMITH
Martinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!