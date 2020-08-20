LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We should separate sports from Black Lives Matter

We should separate sports from BLM
To the editor:
I would encourage everyone to go online and search Black Live Matters to verify its goals and confirm its leadership and sources of financing for the group. Many folks would be surprised at what they find about their radical leadership, the hidden agendas, and maybe not so surprised by their liberal financier leader, George Soros. Many have taken a “supposed” noble cause and turned it into a political, left-wing organization that is very anti-government as well as anti-police.
Even major sports like the NBA, NFL, and Major League Baseball and NASCAR (who now so boldly, allows it on some cars) have all seemingly fallen under the guise of “social justice.” In this regard, they want to make sure it is out “front and center” to people like me who watch all sports. Many like me would not have a problem if sports teams promoted “All Lives Matter” and simply included “social justice” with that marketing. But, when you apply public pressure and force people to kneel for the National Anthem, I have a serious problem.
I am a retired military veteran and have spent many years of my life in service to this country, and I have no intention of watching any sports activity that, first of all, does not promote the greatness of our country and, secondly, degrades it to our attending youth by not paying the minimum respect of simply standing while our anthem is being played.
Athletics both professional and college have been a vital part of our country for many decades and have attributed great leadership to our youth as they grow into adulthood. I encourage everyone to write, call or e-mail the major sports and tell them to take politics out of sports. Politics belong in Washington under honorable conditions and leadership, not on a ball field or hardwood.
BILL BARNES
Spencer
