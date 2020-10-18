LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What do COVID-affected people think about Trump's 'don't be afraid'?

To the editor:
I would like to ask all the people in Henry County and Martinsville who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and all those who are or were seriously ill or who are now suffering from ongoing or lingering consequences from infection what they think of President Trump saying: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”
Same question to the loved ones of the more than 213,000 dead people throughout our country? What do they think of a government that has large gatherings ignoring guidelines, sitting shoulder to shoulder without masks, hugging, shaking hands and exposing the most important persons in our country? These are people charged with the governing to a virus that can be deadly. Just wondering.
ELLEN JESSEE
Martinsville
