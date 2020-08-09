You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What has happened to out compassion?
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What has happened to out compassion?

To the editor:

I think it's such a shame about the scabies and COVID-19 at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection ("Scabies at facility not reported as outbreak," Aug. 2). People are there to get help, and they didn't ask for this to happen to them. It's the fault of the state and employees not doing what they are suppose to be doing. They are lazy and don't care because its not their mom, dad or child.

No one cares for no one anymore. No compassion in the world. It's very heartbreaking and sickening for these people. I would be ashamed to say I worked there if I were these people. They should take the incentive to want to treat people better than this, like "it is my mom, dad and child and I do care."

I hope there are consequences to this matter.

CINDY HUNDLEY

Ridgeway

