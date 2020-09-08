LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where is the city to clean up broken sidewalk and other messes?

To the editor:
I live on Chatham Heights Road. I decided to take a walk with my dog but had to dodge trash (glass, cups, dead things etc.). The sidewalk is at the point in some places one cannot see it or you have to dodge brush to continue. It is sad.
This has never happened in past years why is it happening now? Where is the city to clean this up? Has anyone else had this problem?
SHARON REYNOLDS
Martinsville
