LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Who is drinking the Kool-Aid now?

Wow. Listening to the howls of pain from the Trumpists (see recent letters), you would think that “beloved” Trump actually won an election that he lost by 7 million votes and, by Trump’s own definition, a landslide in the Electoral College. And here I always thought that it was liberals who were the Kool-Aid drinking sore losers. Quit the cult, guys. Trump is using this election booschwah to con you out of your hard-earned dollars.