LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why is reverting city buying BB&T building?

To the editor:
I find it very interesting that the city of Martinsville is spending thousands and thousands of taxpayers' dollars to remodel the BB&T building and move the city municipal offices to that building ("City council buys BB&T building," July 29).
With the city going through the process for reversion, do officials not realize there will be no need for municipal offices in the city? The county already has a courthouse. It already has the Commissioner of Revenue offices. It already has the water department offices. It already has all the offices that the city has currently, and with reversion all of these services will be combined and the city offices closed.
So my question is: Why are the leaders of Martinsville even considering doing this in the first place? And why would the taxpayers of Martinsville allow them to throw away good money?
DEBORAH BELCHER
Martinsville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!