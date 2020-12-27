 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why not investigate election?
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why not investigate election?

To the editor:

It has been interesting reading the “Letters to the Editor” in The Martinsville Bulletin bashing Trump and praising Biden. It seems the central theme for the Biden supporters is that Trump should admit defeat and bow out gracefully.

Seriously? After more than $30 million in taxpayers' money was spent to investigate the Russian debacle? If there truly is nothing to hide concerning the recent presidential election, then why not allow an investigation ?

Remember, actions speak louder than words. The media can bombard us with all the words they choose, but if there is nothing to hide, then show us the proof after an up-and-up investigation.

LINDA R. AGEE

Ararat

