LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Yes, the facts are what really matter

To the editor:
Thank you, Joseph Richard of Collinsville, for your thoughtful opinion piece ("Let’s not be dummies for ventriloquists," July 26). It is a comfort to hear voices of reason that seem to be fewer and farther between these days. I personally left the world of Facebook in 2016 (except for a basically bogus page I have in order to occasionally locate a small business or contact someone through messenger) because of the exhausting and irresponsible behavior I kept seeing from people I knew and had considered to be more aware and ethical.
At the time I would often spend hours researching some of the things I saw posted that were obviously wrongheaded, contact the original sender with substantiated evidence to the contrary, only to have the person (an acquaintance) simply ignore it or brush it off as "you win some, you lose some." And by the time I had done my work of correction, many more posts that were lies or deceptions had been spread.
We seem to have forgotten, if we ever knew, that with freedom of speech comes responsibility of speech. Seeds of divisiveness grow and grow. We need to be sure that we are not the ones to fertilize and spread those seeds.
A democratic republic is a delicate thing. And ours now is being sorely tested. The least we can do is to get off our lazy behinds and be certain that what we are spreading is factual and include sources that we may not agree with, as long as they are reputable. And we might also consider spreading some seeds of goodwill and inspiration in the process, lest we be accomplices in the disintegration of our communities and our nation.
LINDA FRANKLIN HUBE
Durham, N.C.
The writer is a native of Henry County.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!