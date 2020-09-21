LETTER TO THE EDITOR: YMCA fights pandemic and could use support

To the editor:
Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March, the Martinsville and Henry County Family YMCA has been here for the community. The Y’s child care program never shut down but pivoted to offer care for the emergency personnel and presently offers care for working families and aids with virtual learning. The Martinsville facility has reopened and now provides health and wellness opportunities for young and old alike. In stressful times like these, the Martinsville and Henry County YMCA has been here to be a place to make your community better.
The Y has been very blessed to have received grants and secure donations that have helped offset the heavy financial loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is very encouraging for the health of the YMCA and its ability to continue serving the community. The unpredictability of the future has the staff and board of directors being overly cautious and proactive. However, during the pandemic era, as much as possible is being done to grow membership and offer programs to ensure the future strength of the YMCA.
Your YMCA is not going anywhere and will be here to serve you in the future. Now more than ever is an excellent time to support the YMCA and its programs, services and facilities.
S. DRURY ROTHROCK
Martinsville
The writer is the president of the Martinsville and Henry County Family YMCA's board of directors.
