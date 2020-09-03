LETTER TO THE EDITOR: You might qualify for Medicaid, and application help is available

To the editor:
Many in our community have experienced job loss or a reduction in work hours because of COVID-19. For many, this has also meant a loss of health care coverage or inability to afford co-pays and/or deductibles. A global pandemic presents a bad time to be without access to health care. Actually, there is never a good time to be without access to health care.
Virginia’s Medicaid and FAMIS programs are here to help! Medicaid/FAMIS gives families in Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County access to the health care they need.
A Virginian under 65 may be eligible for Medicaid/FAMIS if s/he:
- Is a Virginia resident, and either a U.S. citizen or lawfully residing immigrant
- Meets income requirements, which vary depending on household size
- Is not on or eligible for Medicare.
Because of a change in the Medicaid rules, many adults who were previously ineligible for Medicaid might now be eligible, especially if they have recently lost a job or work hours. Even if you applied for Medicaid in the past and were denied, you may now be eligible.
According to the Virginia Employment Commission, between March 14 and Aug. 8 more than 10,500 workers in Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County filed new unemployment claims. It is estimated that more than 5,900 have lost their health insurance, and more than 3,600 might now be eligible for Medicaid/FAMIS.
I provide free, remote, one-on-one help applying for Medicaid/FAMIS. You don't even have to leave your home. To learn more, call or text 276-732-0509 or email awalker@healthycommunitymhc.org.
ANN WALKER
Axton
The write is employed by the MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness.
