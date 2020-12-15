LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Youth Board says thank-you

To the editor:

On Wednesday Nov. 25 the Harvest Youth Board held its Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Eve Meal Box Distribution. In 2016, the Youth Board hosted its first W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. Throughout the years, the dinner has grown to become the Youth Board’s signature event. In light of recent challenges, the board decided to change the format of the event to a drive-thru system at the Henry County Food Pantry in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Despite these changes, the event remained successful, as we were able to distribute boxes to approximately 2,460 individuals. This year has been burdensome to Martinsville and Henry County, but I have found that when we are confronted with these challenges, our community always finds a more efficient way of achieving our goals.

I would like to thank the Henry County Food Pantry, Martinsville City Public Schools, Henry County Public Schools, Sam’s Club Greensboro, DRP Performance Products and Feeding Southwest Virginia for their unwavering support and collaboration. In addition, we appreciate the Harvest Foundation's staff and board of directors in their continued support of the Harvest Youth Board throughout the years.