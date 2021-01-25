LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rep. Griffith is a traitor among us

On Jan. 6 President Trump stood in front of the White House and incited his followers to storm Congress. This was done with the deliberate intention of stopping the work of certifying the vote of the Electoral College, the last ceremonial step in validating the presidential election of 2020.

Trump fueled the the crowd’s rage by iterating debunked fantasies of voter fraud. After two months of his relentless lying about the election, Trump’s duped supporters were only too ready to follow his exhortations. A raucous mob overran the Capitol, sent legislators fleeing, and trashed whatever they could. Sadly, there were senators and congressmen who offered support to what must be described as sedition. This was a violent attempt to prevent Congress from doing its job , to allow Trump to remain in office.