LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rep. Griffith is a traitor among us

On Jan. 6 President Trump stood in front of the White House and incited his followers to storm Congress. This was done with the deliberate intention of stopping the work of certifying the vote of the Electoral College, the last ceremonial step in validating the presidential election of 2020.
Trump fueled the the crowd’s rage by iterating debunked fantasies of voter fraud. After two months of his relentless lying about the election, Trump’s duped supporters were only too ready to follow his exhortations. A raucous mob overran the Capitol, sent legislators fleeing, and trashed whatever they could. Sadly, there were senators and congressmen who offered support to what must be described as sedition. This was a violent attempt to prevent Congress from doing its job , to allow Trump to remain in office.
Congressman Morgan Griffith was one of those who lent support to calumnies that this past election was tainted. Despite the loss of 60 court cases by Trump’s lawyers, despite multiple recounts in swing states, despite no real evidence of fraud, Mr. Griffith has consistently supported attempts to overthrow the results of the election. He voted against certification of the Electoral College vote — even though he knows that Joe Biden won fair and square. By not speaking out truthfully, by lending his support to malicious fictions spewed by the President, Mr. Griffith is complicit in the shameful attack on the Capitol that Trump incited.
Someone who holds public office has a responsibility to speak truthfully — even when truth may be hard for some to hear. Morgan Griffith knows the truth, and yet he has refused to speak. Trump has never been a popular president. He lost the popular vote in 2016. His approval ratings have hovered around 40% during his entire presidency, and after his deadly bungling throughout the pandemic, most Americans wanted him voted out. This should be no surprise. Yet Morgan Griffith seems intent on indulging the egregious fantasies of Trump and his fervent supporters. This moral cowardice resulted in attempted coup. Griffith has supported sedition.
NANCY LIEBRECHT
MARTINSVILLE