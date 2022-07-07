Martin: Church sends bad message

My family have lived in the King's Village, Fellowship Drive area for over 50 years. The church on the street, we've seen it change hands numerous times.

I've never heard of any vandalism or damage to the church. Once it was a rain storm and the gas tank moved where they didn't have it secured. No neighbor complained. The kids in the neighborhood would ride bikes and throw the balls and on occasion families would park there when they had gatherings to stay out of the street.