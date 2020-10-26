Merged letters

New law makes roads less safe
To the editor:
Light ‘em up, and pop a top, the fine folks in Richmond are setting you free! House Bill 5058 has passed, and is waiting on the governor’s signature to become the law of the land. This bill takes away some of the best tools law enforcement has to stop drunks and drug users driving on the roads.
It used to be that a broken headlight or tail light was a good indicator for other problems, and the police would use those minor infractions to catch folks who should not be on the roads. With the passage of this bill, you can get your drink on, and as long as you are driving a car with a bad light, obstructed view, exhaust falling off, windows tinted too dark or other safety violations, the police can’t stop you.
If you are stopped and the strong odor of marijuana is emanating from your open window, the police can no longer use that as probable cause to search for illegal substances. Basically, if you take a few precautions, you can get away with drinking and driving or toking and driving in Virginia.
This will make our roads unsafe because law enforcement will not be able to stop the drunk who forgets to turn on his headlights. I hope you are not on the receiving end of a drunk’s poor judgment.
And this extends to pedestrians. If you are too drunk and step off a curb into the roadway, law enforcement will become the baby sitter that puts you back on the sidewalk, because any evidence they obtain during the encounter will not be admissible in court. So why make an arrest?
What in the world are the legislators thinking? By legislators I really mean Democrats, because the law passed with little or no support from the Republicans. This is an extension of the “defund the police” movement that is commonplace in Democrat lead cities and states. This should be obvious but let me state it any way, if you get rid of law enforcement, then the criminals will have freedom to do what they want.
Keep in mind that in Virginia you can protect yourself and your family from harm by force if necessary. I suggest we all take this to heart, because if you call 911 for help, there might not be an answer to your call!
PATRICK RUSMISEL
Martinsville
No support for Trump here
To the editor:
I read with some interest the letter from Bill Barnes, (“If you vote for Biden, this is what you are choosing,” Oct. 18) in support of Donald Trump for president of U.S. Perhaps to Mr. Barnes the character of the person who sits in the oval office and is president doesn’t matter. But I cannot support a man whose character is one of grabbing a porn star by her genitals and evading his just debts by filing for bankruptcy 45 times. So Mr. Trump doesn’t deserve my support, nor does he have it.
RICHARD HARRISON
Martinsville
Not time for sales tax increase
To the editor:
The Bulletin’s article (“Schools want a penny for thoughts,” Oct. 18) about how Henry County residents will vote on Nov. 3 about whether or not to raise our sales and use tax by 1% to fund renovations and construction projects for the Henry County schools.
Now I can see where there is a demand for multiple projects that need to be completed in our school system and how these funds would come to good use, however we are in the midst of a pandemic. There are still hundreds of people out of work in this county, and it is going to continue to get worse as we fight this COVID-19 situation into 2021.
Now is not the time for Henry County to vote for a tax increase. The board should have tabled this proposal for the 2021 ballot as did the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County. I would encourage my Henry County friends and neighbors to vote no on this tax increase.
ANDREW C. PALMER
Collinsville
Drinking that ‘liberal Kool-Aid’
To the editor:
It is interesting to see that we still have people like letter writer Jim Beard (“The facts and President Trump don’t really add up,” Oct. 12) drinking the liberal Nancy-Pelosi-Rachel-Maddow-Chuck-Schumer Kool-Aid for the hate Trump Syndrome. It is easy to be blinded when you have most of the mainstream media “leading the way,” and all are caught up in the “let’s see who can disparage the president the most” movement. If hate could be bottled, the liberals in this country could sure have a monopoly on the product.
The liberal candidates all seem to be caught up in the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, and how it is going to be destroyed by the other side. We have only 20 million people on the ACA, and I understand that we have more than 320 million people in this country. This I assume is where they are getting “they” want to do away with your pre-existing conditions and destroy your health care. It seems to me that this has nothing to do with the majority of us, but it is a great talking point for misleading people.
These socialist liberal candidates will say and do anything to get elected and get the power to lead us down the road, guided by Pelosi and Schumer. We need leadership that puts Americans and law and order first! Please say no to misleading liberals that simply see a need to sit back and drink some more Kool-Aid.
BILL BARNES
Spencer
