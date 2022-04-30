Meyer: Adults behaved like bullies to kid

The school year for 2021-2022 is winding down with the traditional end-of year projects. final exams and graduations. As a parent, grandparent and former teacher myself, I appreciate the considerable effort made by educators at all levels in planning and executing lessons in the core subjects of language arts, history, math and science. Emphasis on these areas is especially necessary after over two years of pandemic-induced hybrid scheduling which left some students struggling to keep-up.

In addition to academics however, educators must teach social skills such as sharing, taking turns and including others, behaviors that are critical to the goal of graduating young people who can demonstrate the ability to work with others as they use their skill sets to better their communities.

Teaching children to socialize successfully is a challenge in a time when some of the adults in their lives are openly targeting minority groups such as LGBTQ children attempting to deny them the full services of public education. Sometimes these adults bring their own insecurities and even political agendas to formulating legislation that codifies their need to protect their own children from exposure to classmates that are deemed “ different.” This happened in Michigan when a GOP sponsor of a bill restricting LGBTQ students from participating in sports remarked he wanted to ensure that his daughter would not have to compete against what he expected would be a more muscular LGBTQ opponent while another GOP colleague included her support for the bill in a fund-raising e-mail sent to her base.

These adults failed to model respect for the humanity of every child. Instead, they behaved like bullies, a behavior that is labeled cruel, cowardly and unacceptable in grades as early as kindergarten in school systems around the country. Adults must do better.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway

