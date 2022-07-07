Mitchell: At election time, choose wisely

To the editor:

The chairs have been placed on stage for the next members for the Martinsville city council. It will be a majority of citizens who decide. What method will they use in their choice?

The old method of checking the box for a person you are familiar with went out the door like just buying a car because you like the color and style. These days you have to do some research like what your needs are and what it will cost you in the long run. Choosing a candidate could be no different.

In choosing your candidate for the next Martinsville city council you have two old models and two new. There is no doubt that performance should be considered in your selection. Were the old models reliable and dependable; have they loss their reputation for being trustworthy? Do the new models come with new features that makes them more reliable in the long run?

This is just a metaphor about how serious it is these days to do your research before you make a decision on your city’s future. Some people just go with their gut feeling, but that depends on what you have been fed and you may make the wrong decision. This time you will have to use your brain in the next election and use reasoning in your decision. The choice may not be complicated as you think. Also, keep transparency as a reference point and keep both eyes open for the last minute switches.

Lawrence Mitchell

Martinsville