MY WORD: A cautionary tale about holiday celebrations

Limit the number of attendees as much as possible.

Hold your celebration outside if you can. If your event is indoors, keep windows and doors open as weather allows to help with ventilation.

Provide supplies like extra masks, hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content and tissues to help your guests practice safe behaviors when gathered together (or encourage attendees to bring their own).

Consider asking guests to wear masks when not actively eating and drinking.

Ask your guests to practice safe behaviors for 14 days before gathering, including avoiding contact with people outside of their households.

Many of us are accustomed to traveling during the holiday season, whether it’s a family celebration or a getaway. While travel does increase the risk of infection and spread of COVID-19, there are some steps you can take to reduce your risk and help protect yourself and others while traveling, including:

Wearing a face covering that covers your mouth and nose in public spaces.

Practicing social distancing by keeping a minimum of six feet between yourself and others.