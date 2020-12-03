MY WORD: A Christian who doesn't care about Dec. 25

I’m not one of those people that wants you to say, “Happy Holiday” instead of “Merry Christmas.” You have the freedom of speech; say what you want. I believe in Jesus, I love Jesus, and I am saved by the blood of Jesus. That being said … for the life of me, I just do not get the American idea of “Christmas.”
Do you know that the Bible does not say that Jesus was born on December 25th? Do you know the Bible does not say that three wise men visited Jesus? The Bible just said “wisemen,” with no specific number.
One thing I don’t understand is why so many “protestants” make so much to-do about a Catholic tradition. Nativity scenes, “Christmas cantatas” and live-action plays, all of it originated with Catholics. Protestants don’t protest Ash Wednesday, Lent, Easter or Christmas.…Seems like they cannot decide if they want to be Catholic or protestant. I’m neither; I’m just a Christian.
People say, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” What season? The season where we spend thousands of dollars on things that we do not need?
Kind of sounds like the opposite of what Jesus said: “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal” (Matthew 6:19). Americans at Christmastime resemble the man in Jesus’ teaching who tore down his barns and rebuilt bigger ones because he had gathered even more stuff (Luke 12:18-21).
You all are probably thinking I am a “Scrooge,” so I will give one more thought and then “wrap” it up. Do you know there is not one time where Jesus or the apostles teach us that we should commemorate his birth in Bethlehem?
Rather Christians are commanded to remember his death in Matthew 26:26-28. This memorial feast in the New Testament was observed by Christians on the first day of the week as per Acts 20:7 and 1Corinthians 11:17-34.
This command is still binding on Christians today, but many go Sunday after Sunday without observing the Lord’s Supper. That’s something that does not make sense to me: Americans would not dare miss out on December 25th, but they are fine to miss the Lord’s Supper on the first day of the week.
Acts 13:33 says, “God hath fulfilled the same unto us their children, in that he hath raised up Jesus again; as it is also written in the second psalm, Thou art my Son, this day have I begotten thee.”
If we really want to celebrate his birth, then we will celebrate his resurrection, and we do that every first day of the week, not December 25th.
The writer is a resident of Martinsville.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!