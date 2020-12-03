MY WORD: A Christian who doesn't care about Dec. 25

I’m not one of those people that wants you to say, “Happy Holiday” instead of “Merry Christmas.” You have the freedom of speech; say what you want. I believe in Jesus, I love Jesus, and I am saved by the blood of Jesus. That being said … for the life of me, I just do not get the American idea of “Christmas.”

Do you know that the Bible does not say that Jesus was born on December 25th? Do you know the Bible does not say that three wise men visited Jesus? The Bible just said “wisemen,” with no specific number.

One thing I don’t understand is why so many “protestants” make so much to-do about a Catholic tradition. Nativity scenes, “Christmas cantatas” and live-action plays, all of it originated with Catholics. Protestants don’t protest Ash Wednesday, Lent, Easter or Christmas.…Seems like they cannot decide if they want to be Catholic or protestant. I’m neither; I’m just a Christian.

People say, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” What season? The season where we spend thousands of dollars on things that we do not need?