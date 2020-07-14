MY WORD: A leadership lesson from Dr. Seuss

By latest CDC counts, the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 exceeds 50,000 a day, a number that Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, predicted could be 100,000 cases/day if testing included individuals without symptoms, aka asymptomatic. These statistics are staggering and frightening to adults, indeed the impetus for sleepless nights and daily fears about threats to the health and financial well-being of ourselves, our loved ones, communities and our nation.
Our children are also witnesses and victims of this pandemic. We need to find ways to explain the pandemic, comfort their fears and turn this ongoing crisis into a “teaching moment.” At times like this, the words of a master storyteller, Dr. Seuss, provide children and their adult mentors useful insights into the evolution of complex, threatening crises and even provide simple, logical solutions to them.
One such tale is Dr. Seuss’s, "Bartholomew and the Oobleck," where a weather pandemic hits the Kingdom of Didd in response to the demands from the King that his palace magicians create a new weather element to spice up the sun, rain, snow and fog that routinely come down from his sky. The magicians’ incantations produce sticky, greenish blobs they call “oobleck,” which spreads everywhere, attaching itself to persons, beast, birds and surfaces.
Initially, the King encourages his subjects to go outside and frolic in it, but quickly the blobs multiply, stopping all movement whether for work or play and even cementing the King to his throne. In desperation, the King follows the advice of a lowly page boy, Bartholomew Cubbins, who reminds the regent that the way to stop this weather pandemic is to admit responsibility for it and apologize. In doing so, the King stops the ”oobleck” and reinforces a life lesson for children and adults by stressing the importance of taking responsibility for our actions.
As adults we face a raging pandemic with its threats to our heath and financial security; we would do well to heed the advice of Dr. Seuss. Our “oobleck” is infecting and killing Americans by the thousands. Our president didn’t create the virus, he is nonetheless responsible for leading the nation in a coordinated, collaborative plan of action to test for, track and treat the victims of this deadly disease.
As the leader of our nation, he must in every word he speaks -- and in every policy -- and personal action he takes reinforce the message that we are all in this together and that we must wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and wash hands.
Without leadership at the federal level, in particular from the president as a model, we will continue to watch Americans sicken and die, and our economy, which depends upon confident, healthy consumers, will struggle to rebound.
The writer lives in Ridgeway.
