MY WORD: An hour that could impact a lifetime

By Sheranda Gunn-Nolan

Our daily schedules can be tough to juggle. Especially when there is that “one more thing” to try and fit in. Especially now, when we have a new set of COVID-19-related challenges to navigate, like video work calls, shifting school schedules and more. But if you’re a woman age 40 or older, there’s one extra thing you should make time for – an annual mammogram. It’s one hour, once a year, that could save your life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 250,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the U.S., and approximately 42,000 women die from the disease annually. Most breast cancer cases happen in women 50 and older, but younger women are not immune. In fact, about 11% of new U.S. cases occur in women younger than 45. It is the second leading cause of cancer death among all women and the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women, with Black women having a higher rate of death form breast cancer than white women.