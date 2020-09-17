MY WORD: Character means a lot in this election

By Mary E. Farris
November will soon be here, and it’s time to stop all the name calling and rhetoric. Everyone has to behave like adults and work together to make this place a decent environment for all people. Complaining, grumbling and being violent are not the answer. Just saying the words “God Bless America” is not the answer. Putting some action with faith and voting is needed to change what needs to be changed.
I worked on both of President Obama’s campaigns, and I met him when he came to Martinsville. He was a very friendly person. He shook my hand and signed my book. I also met Vice President Joe Biden when he came here. I spoke with him, and he told me that he had a son in the military. During that time I had a daughter in the United States Army. So he said that both of us had had something in common.
I took a picture with him. I could tell that Mr. Biden was a very nice person. I wonder if the present president would even consider coming to Martinsville. If he did visit, would he have spoken to me?
I believe that a person’s attitude has a lot to do with whatever they’re trying to do. Their character still has to display some human dignity for fellow human beings.
Loving this country means working for its people, which includes having a fair election. There should be no suppression or interference in people’s right to vote.
Some of my children participated in sports when they were in school. I always encouraged them to play to win. I also taught them that nobody wins all the time.
They were told even when they lost to use that experience as a tool to work harder next time. I told them cheating was never the answer, because if something is gotten by cheating, it is still a loss.
The same thing goes for elections. Cheating is the same as stealing.
Another bad thing is being a bully. A bully will usually end up losing, because the minute someone is brave enough to stand up to him, he will back down. A bully should realize that he doesn’t control the world, but today there are some bullies who think that they cannot be punished for any wrongdoing. The bully is quick to take advantage of people. He will do whatever it takes to build his inflated ego. Most bullies work overtime to frighten people with lies and deception.
Today people must stand up for what is right and face the bully. Let him know that he will be challenged. People need someone who doesn’t need to be a bully to get things done. Bullies can only win when nobody puts forth an effort to stop them.
What can people do to stop the bully? They an exercise their right to vote and unite together to repair some of the damage the bully has done.
The writer lives in Martinsville.
The writer lives in Martinsville.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!