MY WORD: Could the good cops be better cops?

I would like to state as briefly as I can my objection to people who approvingly post certain kinds of ready-made placards on their Facebook pages. The type I have in mind is exemplified by a photo of a large group of handsome, upstanding, smiling, clean-cut law enforcement officers, male and female. Overlaid is the text, “When the Twin Towers were attacked, the left told us not to judge all Muslims by the actions of a few. So why are they judging all cops by the actions of a few?”
Since I am being asked the ready-made loaded question, here is my own unpacked answer: The internal culture of law enforcement is such that the 95% (a guesstimate) of all cops that are “good cops” decline to turn in the bad cops, rarely filing criminal reports to get them out, for a variety of self-interested reasons:
- They fear retaliation from the “bad apples.” There is no doubt that bad ones really are bad to the core, with many psychologically dangerous ones joining the police to hide behind a badge to exact their personal judgment on those they deem the bad apples of society—a kind of lust for cruelty and the impulse to take the law into their own hands, emulating the impulses of the likes of Dirty Harry. (William Barr, U.S. attorney general, approvingly cited this fictional character during a lengthy interview last year to evince the core of his concept of justice as getting a certain result, not some lengthy, juridical, unsatisfying process of getting a result.)
- Police officers want and need their mutual support (cover from their colleagues) should they accidentally make serious errors in judgment themselves. The last thing they want to gamble on is being known as a snitch and left conveniently in the lurch as punishment by one of those “bad apples.” And finally,
- They all are (or have been) granted presumed general immunity from prosecution for certain violations of law, for example, when they “accidentally” choke “suspects” to death or inflict other injuries via unjustified physical assault or abuse. The good ones say to themselves, “What good will it do to call out the bad ones if they will not be prosecuted? I’m just asking for grief and trouble. I just want to be left alone to do my job. Fixing this is WAY above my pay grade.” So, the rot festers, more people are racially profiled, harassed, physically abused, and killed, and the “good cops” become much less good because they stand by, look the other way, and do nothing to make things better.
Because of all of this compounding public awareness and reciprocated fear, law enforcement has become more of what it has always been: a risky, underpaid and dangerous culture, arguably symbolized by the behavior of Bill Barr. It is a culture always at risk of selectively enforcing the law (or flagrantly violating it) to punish those they despise, inflicting preemptive abuse, while giving the enforcer a puffed-up feeling of being above the law and far beyond its reach.
Blacks see this behavior daily, and I experienced myself in Arizona about 22 years ago when an off-duty cop ran a stop sign and crashed into my daughter’s car (totaling it), severely injured her and damned near killed her and three of her friends. Days later this guy came to my door and — get this — asked me to sign a waiver absolving him of responsibility, wiping the incident from his record. He told me, actually smiling through my screen door, “I am used to giving out citations for reckless driving, not getting them myself. Can you give me a break and sign this? This is going to look bad on my record.”
I stared — glared — at him in silence for 30 seconds. I finally said, “You, sir, recklessly nearly killed my daughter and three of her best friends. You want me to sign what? Who do you think you are? Someone who is above the law? Please, get off my property.”
He backed away, looking puzzled, and left.
To those tempted to post such politically driven placards, implying that “the left” are the ones that are not right, I would ask them to please try harder to accurately understand this complex and severe underlying problem poisoning at least one institution of our society, not prejudicially dismiss it as “prejudice against the police” and “left-wing prejudicial blindness.”
The writer lives in Collinsville.
