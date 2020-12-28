MY WORD: Discussing all those denominations

Thank you, Noel Kornett, for participating in the ongoing religious discussion ("Here’s some good Christian advice," My Word, Dec. 7). Thank you, Martinsville Bulletin, for allowing a venue for said discussion when you certainly don’t have to.
Noel and I agree on this problem: “too many denominations.” Few people ever talk about God’s church in the New Testament as “The Way,” so I very much enjoyed when Noel did that and appreciated his citation of Acts 11:26.
However, when Noel stopped quoting the Bible is when we stopped agreeing. Noel says that he cannot tell after 40 years of study why there are so many denominations.
Now, I have not been studying for 40 years, but I also was not born yesterday. After reading Noel’s article, I can tell you why there are so many denominations:
Denominations exist because people like Noel appeal to men, like C.S. Lewis, rather than appealing to the Bible for their religious authority.
I could quote men, too, but there’s no value if my man is not someone you respect. Lewis gives negative comments about debating. Well, I’ll applaud debating with a quote from Alexander Campbell: “We are fully persuaded that a week’s debating is worth a year’s preaching.” ("The Christian Baptist," Vol. 1, p. 199). Debate not only allows for growth, but necessitates it.
Noel goes on quoting Lewis that we often debate points of “High Theology.” Not me; I am debating the “First Principles” as per Hebrews 5:12. The issues I want to discuss are as follows:
- Which church today is God’s church found in the New Testament?
- What must a person do to become a Christian?
- How should we worship once we become real Christians/ members of the real New Testament church?
Why did Noel not just quote Jesus from John 14:2, “In my Father’s house are many mansions” rather than quoting C.S. Lewis? Pulling a “big name” did not help Noel’s case.
I do not agree with Noel’s oxymoron, “Christians of different denominations” or Lewis’s idea that various rooms allows various sects. Did Jesus teach “unity in diversity” in John 14:2 right after saying that he was going to bring all of his sheep into “one fold” in John 10:16?
Did Jesus teach “unity in diversity” in John 14:2 only to contradict the idea in John 15:1-6: He is the vine, we are the branches? Can you have lemons growing on an apple tree? No, neither can you have Baptists and Methodists together in the Lord’s church.
Did Jesus contradict his idea in John 17:20-21, when he prayed that we would all be one based on the apostle’s word? Today’s sects are certainly not one.
Noel closed with this last Lewis quote, “When you reach your own room, be kind to who have chosen different rooms."
I’ll close with a quote from King Solomon: “Open rebuke is better than secret love. Faithful are the wounds of a friend; but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful.” Proverbs 27:5-6.
