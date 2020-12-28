MY WORD: Discussing all those denominations

Thank you, Noel Kornett, for participating in the ongoing religious discussion ("Here’s some good Christian advice," My Word, Dec. 7). Thank you, Martinsville Bulletin, for allowing a venue for said discussion when you certainly don’t have to.

Noel and I agree on this problem: “too many denominations.” Few people ever talk about God’s church in the New Testament as “The Way,” so I very much enjoyed when Noel did that and appreciated his citation of Acts 11:26.

However, when Noel stopped quoting the Bible is when we stopped agreeing. Noel says that he cannot tell after 40 years of study why there are so many denominations.

Now, I have not been studying for 40 years, but I also was not born yesterday. After reading Noel’s article, I can tell you why there are so many denominations:

Denominations exist because people like Noel appeal to men, like C.S. Lewis, rather than appealing to the Bible for their religious authority.