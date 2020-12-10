MY WORD: Does the Bible condemn Christmas trees?

Jeremiah was writing against the practice of fashioning an idol, a false god, out of wood. To use Jeremiah 10:3-4 against “Christmas trees” is out of context and a misuse of Scripture. I’m not a Catholic. I don’t advocate Catholicism, but I am not about to just start misusing texts, and neither should you.

While I am for being honest with Scripture, this is not me saying to take in Christmas hook, line and sinker. Some might say, “Caleb, you should be happy that people are thinking about Jesus at all.”

I don’t think that many people are. A majority of people who put up a tree won’t think about Jesus. The presents have nothing to do with Jesus. I think we should be encouraging people to think of Jesus more than twice a year at Easter and Christmas.

A friend of mine calls some churchgoers, “C.E.O.s” – “Christmas and Easter Only.” It’s funny, but really, it’s just sad.