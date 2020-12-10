MY WORD: Does the Bible condemn Christmas trees?

In my last article I mentioned some things about “Christmas” that I do not support. However, I am unwilling to go the lengths of some people. I am unwilling to knowingly misuse the Bible to justify my positions. The Bible calls us to be honest. Some people who would not outright lie, will take Scriptures out of context, and that is, in fact, dishonest.
The Catholic tradition behind Christmas trees comes from the 7th century bishop, Boniface, who designated the fir tree as a “holy tree.” Boniface said that the fir tree’s evergreen nature was a representation of everlasting life in Christ, and its shape points us toward Heaven. Again, none of this is Biblical; it’s just man’s traditions (Matthew 15:9).
At some point this month you are going to hear someone say that Jeremiah 10:3-4 condemns Christmas trees: “For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe. They deck it with silver and with gold”
Now let’s be honest about this. Let’s not abuse the Bible. Jeremiah wrote in the time frame around 606 B.C. Why would Jeremiah be condemning a practice that had not even begun, seeing as how Jesus was not yet born? Also, there were no Catholics around when Jeremiah wrote this Scripture, so why would he be writing against Catholic traditions that had yet to be formulated?
Jeremiah was writing against the practice of fashioning an idol, a false god, out of wood. To use Jeremiah 10:3-4 against “Christmas trees” is out of context and a misuse of Scripture. I’m not a Catholic. I don’t advocate Catholicism, but I am not about to just start misusing texts, and neither should you.
While I am for being honest with Scripture, this is not me saying to take in Christmas hook, line and sinker. Some might say, “Caleb, you should be happy that people are thinking about Jesus at all.”
I don’t think that many people are. A majority of people who put up a tree won’t think about Jesus. The presents have nothing to do with Jesus. I think we should be encouraging people to think of Jesus more than twice a year at Easter and Christmas.
A friend of mine calls some churchgoers, “C.E.O.s” – “Christmas and Easter Only.” It’s funny, but really, it’s just sad.
At the end of the day the Bible does not say anything about a Christmas tree (fir tree), but there is a tree that everyone should be thinking of: “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed” (1Peter 2:24). People need to be thinking of the tree, that is his cross, on a weekly basis, and this is accomplished in taking the Lord’s Supper commemorating his death and resurrection.
Jesus is the reason for all seasons.
