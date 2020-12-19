MY WORD: Don't let a virus kill your Christmas

Merry Christmas to each and every one of you.
And, yes, this Christmas will be very different, as this virus has clung to this world and does not want to leave us.
Christmas 2020 will not include typical gatherings at the beautiful Christmas inns or with our religious groups or groups of friends and family.
But in spite of the pandemic, the anniversary of the Child God is celebrated again, and our children around the world wait anxiously for the coming of the Child God or Santa Claus.
We maybe won't be able to deliver our gifts personally this year, but they will be brought by the various delivery companies.
I feel sorry for those old people who waited for Christmas to look at their children again and hug them, so they could bake the cookies that drove their grandchildren crazy. But for this year, I am sorry, grandmas, but that will not be possible.
That's not because their family does not love them, but quite the opposite: because they love them too much and want to take care of them.
That's why family members have made this hard decision. They will not visit as a precaution against the contagion. They would never forgive themselves for visiting and transmitting the virus.
And, yes, it is very sad not to be with all our loved ones and be able to enjoy Christmas dinner and all the usual laughter and fun, those funny talks that never end, not to mention the delicious meals, such as tamales, turkey and fritters, just to mention a few, of course accompanied by the traditional Christmas punch.
Just to imagine those delights, my mouth waters, and at the same time my eyes fill with tears, because this time it will not be possible to share together.
I am happy because I have my whole family, but for some this Christmas will be much worse, because they have lost relatives to the virus.
But in spite of the virus, we have to continue to try to be happy and celebrate. Christmas dinner can be virtual, and the presents may be left on the sidewalk. And only from a distance and with tears in the eyes, a hug will be simulated and people will shout: "Merry Christmas."
The most important thing is that we are still alive, but the fight is not over. Despite this difficult year, everything is for a reason, and we have to continue and seek ways to be victorious in this pandemic.
This will be the first Christmas, for many, who will enjoy alone what they were missing: the parents of their children and their children of the parents.
Let's try to enjoy again the aromas of cinnamon and aniseed and freshly baked bread, because together we will start making the cookies that Grandma made. Obviously they will not be as delicious, but they will have the taste of family together.
Remember: The greatest gift to your children is the time you give them. This Christmas in spite of the virus and the absent family, I will open again that bottle of the best champagne, and I will enjoy the laughter of my children.
We will sing together the famous Christmas carols, and I will tell them that, because of the virus, the Child God or Santa Claus sent the gifts and asked me to give them to them. And with a lot of faith that we will continue together and be healthy. I will tell them to write their letter to the Three Kings, because they will also bring them gifts.
It won't be the same Christmas, but I'm willing to do everything I can to make my kids smile again and, if necessary, put a mask and disinfectant on the presents.
Don't let a virus make Christmas go away. Have faith we will embrace each other again.
Merry Christmas and Feliz Navidad.
Ruben Díaz Quintero lives in Spencer.
