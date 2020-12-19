MY WORD: Don't let a virus kill your Christmas

Merry Christmas to each and every one of you.

And, yes, this Christmas will be very different, as this virus has clung to this world and does not want to leave us.

Christmas 2020 will not include typical gatherings at the beautiful Christmas inns or with our religious groups or groups of friends and family.

But in spite of the pandemic, the anniversary of the Child God is celebrated again, and our children around the world wait anxiously for the coming of the Child God or Santa Claus.

We maybe won't be able to deliver our gifts personally this year, but they will be brought by the various delivery companies.

I feel sorry for those old people who waited for Christmas to look at their children again and hug them, so they could bake the cookies that drove their grandchildren crazy. But for this year, I am sorry, grandmas, but that will not be possible.

That's not because their family does not love them, but quite the opposite: because they love them too much and want to take care of them.

That's why family members have made this hard decision. They will not visit as a precaution against the contagion. They would never forgive themselves for visiting and transmitting the virus.