MY WORD: Flu vaccines help protect your health

It is hard to believe that in the coming weeks, the temperature will begin its downward trend, and the fall season will already be upon us. This also means that flu season is just around the corner – a period that usually peaks between December and February but can last as late as May.
Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness and even lead to death in certain situations. Individuals with a greater risk of developing flu-related complications include children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and those with certain medical conditions, such as asthma, heart disease and blood disorders.
Given the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic this year, it has never been more important to be proactive about your health.
First – and most importantly – make the wise decision to get vaccinated. Flu vaccination is the single-best way to protect yourself from the virus. You may still contract the flu after getting vaccinated, but it is much less likely. And should you get sick, studies show that vaccinations can make your illness less severe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes it is possible to test positive for flu (as well as other respiratory pathogens) and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time. So, although there still isn’t a vaccine for COVID-19, you can – and most certainly should – take advantage of the flu shot to reduce your risk of illness this fall and winter.
The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. The CDC has approved a nasal spray flu vaccine for non-pregnant individuals ages 2 through 49, but there is a precaution against this option for those with certain underlying medical conditions. You should talk with your health care provider.
Flu vaccines can take approximately two weeks to become fully effective, so you should plan to be vaccinated before flu activity begins in your area – or no later than the end of October.
There are several other simple actions you can take to protect yourself and help prevent the spread of flu and other infections:
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol-based.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Avoid sharing food, cups or eating utensils.
- Regularly disinfect your home and belongings, such as door knobs, light switches, children’s toys and play areas.
- Stay home to prevent the spread of germs.
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue, your sleeve or elbow and NOT your bare hands.
Sovah Health also is taking the appropriate steps at our facility to help prevent the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses from spreading by implementing universal masking for patients, providers, employees and anyone entering our facility, setting up sanitation stations and enhancing our already stringent cleaning and disinfection protocols.
If you or someone you know begins to notice symptoms including coughing, sore throat, fever or other upper respiratory symptoms, please see your health care provider right away. Many of the most common symptoms of flu are consistent with COVID-19, so it may be hard to tell the difference between them.
Testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. You should limit contact with others as much as possible after noticing symptoms and stay home (or keep your child home) for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except to seek medical care.
You can visit the Health Department, a walk-in clinic or pharmacy, or your primary care provider’s office to receive a flu vaccination. You also can use the Find a Doctor tab at sovahhealth.com.
Sheranda Gunn-Nolan is chief medical officer at Sovah Health in Martinsville and Danville.
