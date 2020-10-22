MY WORD: Get rid of medications you don't need

Most of us have taken medicine to help heal from illness or injury at some point in our lives. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 82% of American adults take at least one medication and 29% take five or more. Medications are a frequently important part of the healing process and can be essential in managing ongoing conditions.

Although medications can provide many benefits, their misuse can pose a serious health risk to you and your community. According to findings from the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 53% of opioid abuse begins with the home medicine cabinet. Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to get into the habit of practicing medication safety:

Use medications responsibly. Take your medications only as prescribed by your provider and don’t share your prescription medications with anyone. Medicines can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a provider’s supervision.

Always keep a list of the medications you are currently taking, including ones you only take on occasion. Include the medication name, dose, how often you take it, the method for taking it (by mouth, injection, etc.) and the reason for taking it.