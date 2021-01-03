MY WORD: Good should not become a laughingstock

His remarks regarding the election and the COVID-19 pandemic are anathema to any thinking constituent of the 5th District and reflect a total disregard for the physical and political well-being of the people he would represent.

It is not Mr. Good’s duty to the promote anti-democratic and petty grievances of a narcissistic, lame-duck president, or spout unscientific notions on a very serious virus gripping our people. It is his duty to exercise thoughtful and mature cooperation with his congressional colleagues on both sides of the aisle to govern this country wisely and well.

By all empirical measures, the recent election was painfully fair. In fact, Republican candidates across the country did quite well, including Mr. Good. Were their victories rigged? And if not, why not?

If nefarious characters can rig a presidential election, why not a congressional one? Given the present state of our commonwealth and nation, we would have been much better off with a real medical doctor and learned lawyer as our representative to Congress, but, alas, the people have spoken; off Good goes to Washington, and so we shall see.

The much-maligned General Lee once remarked that it is history that teaches us to hope.