MY WORD: Good should not become a laughingstock

Fortunately for Bob Good, the Constitution allows no provision for the recall of members of Congress. Recent pronouncements of Mr. Good place the stewardship of the 5th District in jeopardy even before our new congressman steps into the Capitol’s great hall. As a private citizen, Mr. Good is free to hold forth at his dining room table on any crackpot, silly or inane ideas that strike his fancy. It is the right of every American to behave in private like an ignorant fool.
As a new member of Congress, Mr. Good takes an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. No longer a private citizen, Mr. Good becomes at that moment a public official, representing all the people of the 5th Congressional District. It is time for him to put aside childish ways and silly fancies, and to take on the responsibilities of his office.
The preamble to the Constitution affirms the framers’ intent to “form a more perfect Union.” Spouting disproved and baseless claims of a Trump victory, in the face of a loss by more than 7 million votes, does not promote our desperately needed unity; in fact, it continues the negative, aggressively divisive attitude which endangers the very Republic Mr. Good presumes to serve.
It is also the framers’ intent that the Constitution “promote the General Welfare.” Good’s flippant minimizing of the severity of a pandemic that has killed 350,000 Americans in 10 months ("Good’s ‘phony’ draws rebuke," Dec. 17) does little to heal the great illness that hangs upon our land, and has sickened over three hundred thousand of Good’s fellow Virginians (and killed more than 5,000 of them).
His remarks regarding the election and the COVID-19 pandemic are anathema to any thinking constituent of the 5th District and reflect a total disregard for the physical and political well-being of the people he would represent.
It is not Mr. Good’s duty to the promote anti-democratic and petty grievances of a narcissistic, lame-duck president, or spout unscientific notions on a very serious virus gripping our people. It is his duty to exercise thoughtful and mature cooperation with his congressional colleagues on both sides of the aisle to govern this country wisely and well.
By all empirical measures, the recent election was painfully fair. In fact, Republican candidates across the country did quite well, including Mr. Good. Were their victories rigged? And if not, why not?
If nefarious characters can rig a presidential election, why not a congressional one? Given the present state of our commonwealth and nation, we would have been much better off with a real medical doctor and learned lawyer as our representative to Congress, but, alas, the people have spoken; off Good goes to Washington, and so we shall see.
The much-maligned General Lee once remarked that it is history that teaches us to hope.
Let us hope, then, in the light of all we have suffered in the year 2020, that Mr. Good has learned some humility through the reaction to his ridiculous words. The congressman for the 5th District of Virginia should not begin his tenure in office by becoming the laughingstock of the nation.