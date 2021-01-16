MY WORD: Heeding the prophecy of the 'Civil Rights Warrior'

I ran across, a few days ago, this comment I made in a statement during the 1996 observing of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and I quote:

“To use a phrase of Dr. King’s ‘Meaningless drama’ is a description of so much of what we see happening today, particularly in our national politics. The King holiday is a good time to accelerate us on a corrective course.”

In the words of Rev. King:

“If you can’t fly, then run; if you can’t run, then walk.

“If you can walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”

This Monday the nation will commemorate the 35th annual Rev. Martin L. King Jr. Day. This will be the 92nd birthday of a warrior whose works and words are eternally relevant.

Dr. King’s life, faith and great ideas of the freedom is a model and guide to be duplicated, giving guidance as we recommit to working together in “cooperative action.” To what end? To advance justice and social uplift, while at the same time defending and standing up to protect the democratic principles –the foundation and bedrock of our democracy.