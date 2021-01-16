MY WORD: Heeding the prophecy of the 'Civil Rights Warrior'

I ran across, a few days ago, this comment I made in a statement during the 1996 observing of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and I quote:
“To use a phrase of Dr. King’s ‘Meaningless drama’ is a description of so much of what we see happening today, particularly in our national politics. The King holiday is a good time to accelerate us on a corrective course.”
In the words of Rev. King:
“If you can’t fly, then run; if you can’t run, then walk.
“If you can walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
This Monday the nation will commemorate the 35th annual Rev. Martin L. King Jr. Day. This will be the 92nd birthday of a warrior whose works and words are eternally relevant.
Dr. King’s life, faith and great ideas of the freedom is a model and guide to be duplicated, giving guidance as we recommit to working together in “cooperative action.” To what end? To advance justice and social uplift, while at the same time defending and standing up to protect the democratic principles –the foundation and bedrock of our democracy.
The sacred places of our democracy have been tarnished. The actions of Jan. 6 have been rightly framed as a “statement of white privilege; a white mob allowed to ransack the Capitol…” Simply put, what we saw happen on Jan. 6 is un-American and never was a vision of the democratic state. So I am recommending that the community read the Constitution as your first act of observing the King holiday. It is important that we know what kind of government we have. We have a representative government. We have a democratic government of laws.
Please read the Constitution!
As we observe the 2021 celebration of the King holiday, the nation is in crisis, gripped by racist ideology and afflicted by white supremacy hate, governed by too many lies and obsessed with inflicting massive voter suppression on the Black and brown voters. It is also coupled with a lack of presidential leadership performed by an incompetent, racist, self-consuming narcissist.
For our path forward, the disgrace and shaming of our democracy must be redeemed by all good folks united and standing up with one voice. No one is above the law, and this criminally acting president must be held accountable.
Within the guidance given by Dr. King, there can be found a word, instruction, criticism and direction for all: community leaders, students, clergy, politicians, educators, media, university scholars and writers, business leaders and civil rights and nonprofit groups.
I implore everyone to listen and hear afresh the words of Dr. King. If we listen and act on the guidance provided by him in the quotes cited, we will advance in creating the “Beloved Community.”
What is required is responsible action, and I leave you with these words from Dr. King:
“I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be….Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.
“Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will.”
“The hottest place in hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict.
“Nonviolence is a powerful and just weapon. Indeed, it is a weapon unique in history which cuts without wounding and enables the man who wields it.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.
“History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.”
The writer is the pastor of Morning Star Holy Church in Martinsville and an authority of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.