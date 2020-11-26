MY WORD: Is it wrong for Christians to debate?

Throughout Jesus’ 3-year ministry we see the “religious elite” attempt to catch him in contradiction. Jesus never said, “We should not be debating; debating is bad!” No, Jesus answered his opponents and always championed His positions. Jesus was so skilled in debating that his opponents eventually gave up: “And no man was able to answer him a word, neither durst any man from that day forth ask him any more questions” (Matt. 22:46).

Now someone might say, “Paul said debating was a sin in Romans 1:29.” The word “debate” in Romans 1:29 is translated from the Greek word “eris,” and every other time is translated as “strife,” “variance” or “contentions.” If you believe that Romans 1:29 teaches that all debate was sinful then why was Paul “confounding the Jews” in Acts 9:22, “reasoning with the Jews out of the Scriptures” in Acts 17:2, or “disputing with the Jews” in Acts 17:17?

Did Paul not practice what he preached?

Stephen’s debate opponents show us an example of “eris” in Acts 7:54-57: “When they heard these things, they were cut to the heart, and they gnashed on him with their teeth.…Then they cried out with a loud voice, and stopped their ears.…” The Jews were guilty of “eris,” but Stephen was not.