MY WORD: Is it wrong for Christians to debate?

About two weeks ago the Martinsville Bulletin published my letter to the editor in which I challenged Jim Pence, preacher for the Pleasant Grove Christian Church, to a written debate (“A proposed music debate,” Nov. 16). On the same day Pence published a Facebook video calling me by name as being “quarrelsome for the sake of just being quarrelsome.”
He added that he would not debate and closed that thought by saying that I should be shunned/avoided. Let’s see what the Bible says about debating. Permissible or sinful?
Arguing does not equal belligerence. Two grownups can argue without losing their tempers. The truth is that debating is encouraged throughout the Bible. The prophet Isaiah shows his support of debate by making these statements in Isaiah 1:18; 41:21: “Come now, and let us reason together… Produce your cause, saith the LORD; bring forth your strong reasons, saith the King of Jacob.” Read 1 Kings 18:19-39 to see another prophet, Elijah, debate 450 men at one time. Elijah even mocks his opponents in 1 Kings 18:27.
Someone says, “These men might’ve been prophets, but they were not Jesus.” Ah, amen. However, Jesus was the best debater of all.
In Matthew 21:23 the Pharisees asked Jesus, “What gives you the authority to teach your doctrines?”
Jesus responded, “I also will ask you one thing, which if ye tell me, I in like wise will tell you by what authority I do these things.” (Matt. 21:24). Answering a question with a question is a prime debate tactic.
Throughout Jesus’ 3-year ministry we see the “religious elite” attempt to catch him in contradiction. Jesus never said, “We should not be debating; debating is bad!” No, Jesus answered his opponents and always championed His positions. Jesus was so skilled in debating that his opponents eventually gave up: “And no man was able to answer him a word, neither durst any man from that day forth ask him any more questions” (Matt. 22:46).
Now someone might say, “Paul said debating was a sin in Romans 1:29.” The word “debate” in Romans 1:29 is translated from the Greek word “eris,” and every other time is translated as “strife,” “variance” or “contentions.” If you believe that Romans 1:29 teaches that all debate was sinful then why was Paul “confounding the Jews” in Acts 9:22, “reasoning with the Jews out of the Scriptures” in Acts 17:2, or “disputing with the Jews” in Acts 17:17?
Did Paul not practice what he preached?
Stephen’s debate opponents show us an example of “eris” in Acts 7:54-57: “When they heard these things, they were cut to the heart, and they gnashed on him with their teeth.…Then they cried out with a loud voice, and stopped their ears.…” The Jews were guilty of “eris,” but Stephen was not.
People are not really opposed to debate today. Augustine debated Pelagius in the 300s, and Luther debated Erasmus in 1524. These debates are lauded by the religious community.
Do you know why Romans 1:29’s idea of “eris” happens today? People’s frustrations begin where their knowledge ends. Some hate debate simply because they are not skilled at it.
The writer lives in Martinsville.
