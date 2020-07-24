MY WORD: Let’s not be dummies for ventriloquists

The worst of the social media propaganda sewers appear to be cranking open in preparation for the 2020 election. Malefactors and their enablers — the willful and witless — are co-dependent in the viral spread of sheer poison. As happened in 2015, people are receiving (from who knows whom?) and resending via blind emailing and Facebook postings to all their friends, various videos, placards, and “essays” (if such they be) whose authorship, content and motivation are both hidden and unevaluated by either their sources or their viral propagators. That is the reality. Unexamined, this stuff is poisonous to an engaged and thriving democratic society.
Example No. 1 (of hundreds in my archives): I am handed a piece, a document alleged to come from Clint Eastwood, who purports to tell us, with a cigar clenched in his teeth, “I love when they call Trump Stupid,” and who then rails on with a litany of praise for Trump’s honesty, morality, intelligence and efficacy as president, claiming that among a host of stellar achievements, he “made fools out of once reputable news organizations,” “won the presidency,” “has the super model wife” and heroically beat back the Democratic Party that “voted 100% against the abolition of slavery.”
The document, in a bit of yet more irony whose perversity and suicidal reasoning can scarcely be topped, criticizes wealthy media stars like “Madonna, Katy Perry, and Robert Deniro[sic]” because (unlike Trump, mind you) “they are not just like you — they don't have to live through the real world day to day disparity [sic] of an average American.”
Can it get any more absurd than this? Yes.
The entire piece was in no way authored by Eastwood, but this Big Lie is used to lend credibility to the impossible to sway the gullible. The bottom line: A man whose wealthy movie star status is exploited by fraudsters to get uncritical “average Americans” to believe a wealth of things that are not only not true but could not possibly be true — in order to influence voters.
Yet millions are sharing this “strongly worded statement” because it comes from a strong man like Dirty Harry who “does not take crap from anyone.” Unlike Harry, they are more than ready to take a tractor trailer full of crap from a lying mercenary, a hidden ventriloquist, and willfully spread it forth to the world, approvingly, like a manipulated dummy — without a critical thought about what they think they are doing or why they are doing it.
Example No. 2: I was recently sent a virally propagating, 58-second video, one sure to heat up the heart-cockles of white supremacists. There is not a shard of accompanying critical analysis, except that its prefatory header only said this: “Why won’t the media show this type of police stop?”
It appears to be a police video showing a very large black man about to be handcuffed by a lone, very small, white, female police officer. He calmly turns around to comply, but wheels and swiftly punches out the officer, knocking her out. He pounces on her and repeatedly punches her to unconsciousness. The man and his apparent daughter get back in their van and drive away after him saying, “I don’t what to go to jail.”
For what purpose is such a visceral video — dating from the 1980s or 90s — sent out? Obviously, there can only be one intended answer: “See here, Blacks are always dangerous, vastly more dangerous than whites in the same circumstances, and deserve the treatment they get and have been given by white police across this Great Country of ours, the country left-wing radicals hate and are seeking to destroy.”
This is the intended subliminal effect: to rationalize and amplify racial animus and “argue” with zero evidence that “Black lives do NOT matter.” Why? “Obviously” because a Black man punched out a white officer, alone without backup, 35 years ago.
The fundamental evil in all of this is that people do this without the visible exercise of any shard of critical judgment of their own. Without it, what is a recipient to conclude? That the “message” is coming from persons who are not in command of their own brains? That they might be serving well the hidden purposes of fear-mongering racists, right-wing fascists or mercenary trolls in foreign countries who will stand with Trump (for any number of financial, emotional or duplicitous political purposes) until they fall into their graves?
People propagate malice, lies and fearful distortions of reality, because no facts, no questions, no research, no discussion, no science, no ethical principles and no sense of intellectual responsibility are allowed to stay their prejudicial hand and the unaccountable impulse for “free speech.” It’s as though we prefer not to allow anything into our minds that might interfere with our income and our self-pleasuring belief that we know all we need to know about “the truth” — the truth we feel compelled not to question but to share at the speed of electronics with all our like-minded friends.
This is assuredly not the high road to the future.
The writer lives in Collinsville.
