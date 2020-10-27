MY WORD: Let's reverse those election questions

Do I agree with a foreign policy in which we abandon our allies, make rash military moves, renege on our treaties so we can’t be trusted and a policy that gives such autocratic governments as Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, etc. free rein?

Am I OK with removing tax credits for industries already dying from market forces such as coal and promoting job creating renewable energy that is not only better for the environment but better for our health.

8. Do I believe people can own guns just like believing people can own cars, but have reasonable gun laws to protect other people just like we have reasonable traffic laws?

Do I believe that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a shining example of brilliance, intergrity and concern for justice in this country and that her replacement on the Supreme Court should reflect her burning desire “to form a more perfect union” under the law?

Everyone believes “something different” needs to be done to deal with the issues of inner cities. How about respecting the humanity of people eking out a living in inner cities, affordable health care, affordable child care, more school funding, reasonable gun laws, criminal justice reform, racial justice, just to name a few?

Do I believe that the character of the president of the United States matters?

And I’ll add one more question: Do I believe we should follow the advice of a renowned infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and use a very low-tech, inexpensive, readily available and life-saving method to protect ourselves from the coronavirus while a vaccine is in development – socially distance, wear masks, and wash our hands?

The writer is a resident of Martinsville.