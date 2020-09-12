MY WORD: Let's vote for democracy, not for party

By Carl Reynolds
I’m sick of politics. One political party says one thing about the other’s candidates or issues, and the other party says just the opposite. One commentator interprets the news of the day to mean one thing, and another pretty much says something totally different. There is little agreement on anything.
I begin to wonder if most of the politicians and commentators are focused not on reporting the facts or what’s best for our country but on what’s best for the particular political party or candidate they favor. I find myself confused and depressed and just not wanting to hear any more of it.
And rather than try to wade through all the bickering and childish hateful rhetoric and get to the real facts, I decide to turn off the TV or throw the newspaper in the trash and just vote for the candidates or party that I’ve voted for in the pat – and “hope” things will get better. Then I realize how really “dumb” I am for thinking that way.
This is the United States of America – the greatest democracy – the most diverse and open society the world has ever known! Like every over civilization in history, the USA has made mistakes, but it still hands down the best place on earth to live and work – to raise a family – to correct those injustices that “do” occur.
The cornerstone of our form of government (and nay democracy) is, of course, the ballot box – the vote. It seems to me that each party takes it for granted that they “own” certain segments of the vote, because those groups are going to “vote party” no matter what. So, it’s in their best interest to keep the electorate divided in order to hold on to those blocks.
The result? Our country is being split right down the middle. Jesus Christ (and the late Abraham Lincoln) said a “house divided against itself cannot stand.” Anyone who doesn’t believe that should just look at history – a recent example being Venezuela.
I for one am not going to allow partisan politicians and commentators to “tell me” how to think and how to cast my vote. I’m going to take it upon “myself” to look at the issues and where the various candidates stand on those issues and to vote according to what I truly believe in my heart is best for this country and “all” the people.
George Washington, Frederick Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., our veterans and many other great Americans worked too hard to create, preserve and make this country better for us to now just throw it away. It can happen folks!
Just ask those starving people in Venezuela – a thriving democracy a few short years ago. They decided to solve their problems via division, violence and anarchy – look where it got them. We must focus on the issues – not party!
I pray every day that God will give us the wisdom to make the right choices in November – choices that will ensure the preservation of this great Democracy for future generations.
The writer lives in Callands.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!