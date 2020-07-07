MY WORD: Listen to President Trump's roar

By Joseph Richard
On Friday night Donald J. Trump, president of the “United” States (though it is not clear what those words mean anymore), delivered a speech at the foot of Mount Rushmore, a mountain blasted, chiseled, and carved by a man who directly supported the mission of the Ku Klux Klan. This president denounced in gesticulating bloviations “far-left fascism” as a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.”
The brazen gall of this alleged human being could only be forged in the fires of the delusional and psychotic hell from which he has crawled and into which he is actively, but witlessly, choosing to cast what remains of the future of this country.
What can I say in response? In the words of James Baldwin, “There are days — this is one of them — when you wonder what your role is in this country and what your future is in it. How, precisely, are you going to reconcile yourself to your situation here and how you are going to communicate to the vast, heedless, unthinking, cruel white majority that you are here. I’m terrified at the moral apathy, the death of the heart, which is happening in my country. These people have deluded themselves for so long that they really don’t think I’m human. And I base this on their conduct, not on what they say. And this means that they have become in themselves moral monsters.”
With James Baldwin, I say at least this much, and more: Nothing is more fascistic than Trump and Attorney General William Barr’s order to use the brutal force of masked and goggled mounted police, rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and pepper balls to clear away a gathering (in a lawful location) of U.S. citizens exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech and peaceable assembly to protest their government for its ignorance and its racist, fascistic brutality. And to do so for the sole purpose of opening a path for himself to metaphorically drape himself in the American flag but literally wave over his head for cameras a Bible, a Bible mind you, a book he has never read (for he reads, still less writes, absolutely no books) and therefore could not possibly understand.
In violation of the Constitution and his oath of office, he used his official position in an attempt to elevate one religion over all others, fascistically damning to hell the United States Constitution. Neither on that day, nor on any other during his term in office, has this president ever waved over his head the Constitution of the United States, a document he also has never read nor could possibly understand. It is precisely that document, given his druthers and public behavior, he would happily shred and then burn the scattered confetti to create a new one written with his own, wide-point crayon-Sharpie:
“I am Trump! Hear me roar!”
The writer lives in Collinsville.
