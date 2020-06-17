MY WORD: Looking back can inspire moving forward

By Carol Meyer
On May 17, 2014, four-star Admiral William H. McRaven, leader of the U.S. Special Operations Command under Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama, gave the commencement address to the graduating class of the University of Texas at Austin.
His theme was reflected in a refrain, “If you want to change the world…” Admiral McRaven laid out 10 lessons he had learned in training as a Navy Seal that he hoped would help the seniors in their quest to make a difference in their post-graduate world.
Unlike the words of many commencement speakers now and in the past, Admiral McRaven’s address continues to be quoted and lauded for its relevance and its inspirational message.
Several of the lessons seem particularly relevant to today’s graduates facing the ever-spreading, highly infectious and deadly COVID-19. They are:
- “Make your bed.” McRaven opines that doing small tasks consistently and with care will allow the graduates to move forward each day with the confidence and focus so necessary to face and successfully meet greater challenges ahead. As COVID-19 marches across our world seemingly undeterred by borders, walls, political rhetoric and even current medical knowledge, we have to continue the everyday work of living and caring for our loved ones.
- “Find someone to help you paddle.” Admiral McRaven touts the importance of working with a team to face life’s challenges. Today, to meet the demands of treating COVID-19, the need for teamwork among scientists, doctors, politicians, business and religious leaders and ordinary citizens has never been greater.
- “Keep moving forward.” McRaven reminds his audience that even with the best preparation, they will sometimes fail, and it will be necessary to be calm and to do their best. In the case of the COVID-19 pandemic “the best” will require extensive testing of medications and immunizations against patient populations that differ in ages and prior medical history. There will likely be failures and the need to retest. Failures during this process can be a learning experience on the way to confidence that a treatment plan is safe and patient-appropriate.
- “Start singing when you’re up to your neck in mud.” McRaven’s. experience during Seals training taught him that one person sharing words of hope can inspire others to persevere in difficult times. As we wake each day to reports of ever-spiraling cases of COVID-19 and increasing loss of life, we are in need of words of comfort for the bereaved, words of support for the front-line workers, words of recognition for the courage of everyday people around the world who continue to practice social distancing in the face of extreme economic hardship.
Such words as these can and will help ease our sorrow and remind us of the true goodness of human nature that continues to shine brightly even during one of the darkest periods of our lives.
The writer lives in Ridgeway.