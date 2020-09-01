MY WORD: Make sure you are ready for this Election Day

By Carol Meyer
This year’s presidential election has an unwelcome participant, COVID-19, which has raised concerns as to the safety and legitimacy of the presidential election on Nov. 3.
The specter of voters being exposed to the virus during in -person voting has resulted in increased interest in and participation in absentee/mail-in ballots. Donald Trump, asking voters to grant him four more years as president, claims, without evidence, that mail-in balloting could lead to massive fraud and lengthy wait time for election results. He has mused about the possibility, even the need to postpone the election to protect the virus-vulnerable folks among the electorate.
Presidential historian Jon Meacham provides us historical evidence that elections can be held successfully even in times of uncertainty and great challenges whether from wars, economic depression or the ravages of disease.
In his March 20 op-ed piece for the New York Times, Meacham opined, “There’s something in the American character that has long insisted on pressing ahead with democracy’s fundamental task: the casting of ballots and the choosing of leaders.”
He cites examples of this dedication to include:
- The 1864 presidential contest between then President Lincoln and Gen. George McClellan carried out against the backdrop of the Civil War.
- James Madison’s re-election during the War of 1812.
- The mid-term elections of 1814 just after the British invaded Washington.
- The 1918 balloting during the Spanish flu epidemic.
- The 1932 presidential election held even while the Great Depression gripped the nation.
- Franklin Roosevelt’s re-election in 1944 during WW II.
- The delay of only a few weeks of the New York City mayoral election after 9/11.
During this election season, each of us must step up the fundamental task of American citizenship and vote whether in person or by absentee/mail-in ballot. Information on polling sites, ID requirements and registration procedures can be retrieved online at the Virginia Department of Elections or by contacting/visiting the voter registration offices listed below:
Henry County Electoral Office: 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Room 103, Martinsville, VA 24112 Phone: 276-638-5108. Hours: M-F, 8:30- 5 p.m.
Martinsville Electoral Office: 55 W. Church St., Room 122. Phone: 276-403-5122. Hours: M-F, 8:30-5 p.m.
As citizens in 2020, we would do well to heed the words of Kate Sheppard, a leader of the suffragist movement in New Zealand during the late 1800s: “Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.”
The writer lives in Ridgeway.
