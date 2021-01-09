MY WORD: Morgan Griffith, you are another 'peacocking politician'

Of course, it’s also difficult for courts to decide the more outlandish, crackpot accusations of election fraud when the president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, fails to produce ANY evidence in court, before a judge, at a hearing set for just that purpose but instead tells Pennsylvania’s Judge Brann that the campaign “doesn’t plead fraud. ... This isn’t a fraud case.”

Your feckless, self-serving actions in Congress have given vitality to a dreadful lie, and in doing so, you have damaged a bedrock institution in our country, the court system. Your failure to accept state-certified, judicially determined electors is an attack on the integrity of every man and woman who serves as a jurist.

Succinctly put, you have invited people to disregard the rule of law simply because they disagree with it. We got a nice dose of that Wednesday in Washington. I am ashamed of you.

People believe you and respect you, so you and your political co-conspirators can convince good folks, my friends and neighbors, that Donald Trump caught a raw deal in a crooked court system and they need to rebel against this injustice.

You have thrown judges and hard-working election officials under the bus to serve your own purposes.